Bishop Oyedepo Prayed For Me To Become Minister At Shiloh 2022 – Betta Edu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has stated that Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church prayed for her to become a minister in Nigeria.

Edu disclosed this while recounting her Shiloh 2022 experience during the church’s annual programme in Ota, Ogun State.

The minister disclosed this on the last day of Shiloh 2023 as she walked up to Oyedepo to pray for her on her ministerial ambition and he laid his hand on her head and prayed.

“Last year at Shiloh 2022, I prayed and told God that by the time I come for the next year’s Shiloh, I want to be a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“On the last day of Shiloh, just as I was walking out, I saw Papa, Bishop David Oyedepo, and I went to greet him and meet him as usual and I whispered to him, ‘Papa, I need you to pray for me. I have just one prayer request now’. And he said, ‘What is it?’ I said, ‘I want to come back to Shiloh 2023 as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’. He put his hand on my head and he said, ‘It is done’. I stood up and I left,” Edu stated.

According to her, a few months after she received Pastor Oyedepo’s blessing at the annual event, President Bola Tinubu appointed Edu as a minister.

Glorifying God for achieving her ministerial ambition, Edu said, “I came today to return all glory to God that in spite of all odds, today I’m a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. One of the youngest in the Fourth Republic.

“People of my age are not at the Federal Executive Council of Nigeria in this Fourth Republic. But today, I can boldly stand here to say, ‘God did it’. I came to return all glory to God.”





