2023: Why Nigeria Needs Me – Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential hopeful, has stated that he has the necessary requirements to represent Nigeria well if elected.

Tinubu made this known on Wednesday at an event that featured present and past speakers and deputy speakers elected on the platform of the APC.

The event, which was held in Lagos, had as its theme, ‘The Legislature, Changing Times and Nigeria’s Democratic Journey’.

Speaking on why he should be the country’s next leader, the former Lagos governor stated that he was one of the best students while at the Chicago State University, saying that Nigeria needs people like him.

“Why do I worth it? I can tell you. I am well educated, sound, brilliant, courageous, one of the best alumni of Chicago State University,” he said.

“I was a tutor as a student of my fellow classmates, and I was one of the most sought-after graduands of that period, recruited by the best accounting and financing [firm] there was.

“I had five jobs waiting for me before my month of graduation. And to achieve honours — summa cum laude — is not easy while you still have to work. I did put all together, because I was focused, effective, organised, and able to juggle my timetable and build my life on a straight lane.”