Bbnaija’s Rico Swavey In Critical Condition After Ghastly Accident

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Big Brother Naija star, Rico Swavey is presently battling for his life after a ghastly car crash which happened in the early hours of Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Confirming this, fellow reality star, Alex Unusual, took to Twitter calling for prayers.

“Good morning sweethearts. Please put @iamricoswavey in your prayers today. He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital.

It’s really critical. I’m staying positive,” Alex tweeted.

At the time of filing this report, there has been no update on the reality star’s health status.