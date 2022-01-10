2023: Why Tinubu, Osinbajo Should Be Considered For Presidency – Gbenga Daniel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gbenga Daniel, a former Governor of Ogun State, has stated that the southwest is being considered to produce Nigeria’s next president.

Daniel disclosed this while speaking with journalists during the remembrance of his deceased father, Adebola Daniel, at the Abraham Tabernacle Baptist International Worship Centre in Sagamu, Ogun State.

According to the former Ogun State governor, the southwest stands a better chance of producing Nigeria’s next president if the region is allowed to produce a consensus candidate.

He said: “The western states or what you can call the south-west is being strongly considered to take over the mantle of leadership for the President.

“As usual you know how it goes, there are many of our people who are qualified, strong, willing and able. But if we really want to retain that opportunity, it is incumbent on all our leaders and elders to come together and streamline.

“If they come together, consider one or two people, the chances are that Nigerians would respond and respect that wish.

“That is why I am appealing to all our Obas and leaders not to rest on their oars. Power is never served a la carte. They, therefore, have duties and responsibilities to come together and say we can present a candidate.”