Uproar As Anyim Vera Seeks Financial Assistance To Secure Safe Accommodation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are not finding it funny after Anyim Vera, a member of Dunamis International Gospel Center, DIGC, who went viral recently after she was accused of lying in a testimony in the church begged for financial assistance from Nigerians to maintain her celebrity status.

The African Examiner had previously reported that on April 15, a video clip went viral and the Senior Pastor of the church, Dr Paul Enenche was obstructing Vera’s testimony of being a law graduate.

Enenche who later apologized, was perplexed on how a supposed law graduate would not be fluent in English Language and questioned her clarification.

Vera, in her response, erroneously claimed that she did a BSc in law at the National Open University of Nigeria and the clergy told her to go back to her seat as her testimony was a lie because a law degree in Nigeria is called LLB.

This sparked reactions from many Nigerians who called the pastor to apologize to the lady. The church later apologized.

However, in a recent video posted on her Facebook page, Vera was heard appealing to Nigerians to assist her financially for a better accommodation.

According to her, her present residence is no longer safe, adding that her ‘celebrity’ status was not planned.

Vera said: “I want to say to Nigerians, you know this thing that happened is a thing of joy, I never dreamed of it, it came at this moment, I never dream of being a celebrity.

“It just came all of a sudden. I never prepared for it. I want to use this medium to urge us to assist me with accommodation because I am not buoyant now to rent a house.

Where I am staying now is risky and insecure. It is a very open place and everybody already knows I am a celebrity.”

The development irked many as they took to the comment section to lampoon the police officer.

Here are some of the comments:

Iyanya Johnny writes: “You are popular, that’s different from being a celebrity. Now you want help? I thought they said she is a police officer.

Chidozie Emebie writes: “This is not right madam. Whoever advised you to make this video does not mean well for you. Please, your life is safe. There is no need to be afraid now. God has really blessed you and more is coming. You have to apply wisdom and discretion.

Edward Ojodomo writes: “This very video has the capability to tarnish your good image, damage your godly reputation and deny you of spectrum of potential favour and blessings that are already revolving around you. Take down this video ASAP and keep hope alive to seeing how God will transform your life miraculously soon. It’s just a candid advice ma.

Alhassan Anthony writes: “I thought you were a police officer, why are you afraid of security? I thought you had a gun, let’s forget about this play that we are playing on social media. You are a product of Grace, go back to your former house, nothing will happen to you. Don’t beg anybody.

Ekanade Samuel writes: “Madam, don’t abuse the privilege you have now, it will not last forever. Appreciate God for what He has done for you and move on with your life. According to Dr Pst Paul Enenche, you won’t have the stage forever, make sense on time.’ Selah!”

Lois Adams writes: “She needs to be laid off from the service, if she doesn’t stop. She is constituting nuisance.”