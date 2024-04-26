Tinubu Mourns Late Senator Ayogu Eze

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the Eze family over the passing of Senator Ayogu Eze.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale

The late politician represented Enugu North Senatorial Zone in the Senate from 2007 to 2015.

During his time in the Senate, he held several positions, including Committee Chairman on Information and Media; Chairman of the Committee on Works, among others.

The President also condoled with the friends, associates, and former colleagues of the deceased, including the National Assembly as an institution.

The President prayed that God grant repose to the soul of the departed and comfort to those in mourning.