Rotary Club Extends 3 Day Free Health Services To Enugu Communities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rotary Club International District 9142 Enugu has brought succour to different communities as it provided drugs, mosquito nets, and HIV/AIDS counseling to rural dwellers.

Speaking to newsmen at Ohom Orba in Udenu Council Area of Enugu State yesterday, Coordinator Rotn. Chinyere Onyia explained that the 3 day free health outreach captured residents in different locations, stressing that the aim was to give back to the public and ensure access to quality care.

Rotn. Onyia said that residents in the areas visited during the 3 day free medical outreach put together by Rotary international club to ensure basic good healthcare at communities in the state.

The Enugu state Coordinator however charged residents to take advantage of the 3 day free medical services, HIV/AIDs counseling, hapaties B’ and C’ tests, drugs dispensary to boost their healthcare.

Rotn. Onyia added the free health outreach programme had been carried out in other states in the country, adding that doctors, nurses and other health participants joined hands in the 3 day free medical services in the state.

“We carried out malaria screening and dispense drugs, vitamins A’ admnistration, hepatitis B’and C’, warm expeller, check temperature, cervical cancer screening, sugar level tests, distributed mosquito nets among others.

She started that “7! We equally distributed sanitary pads, HIV/AIDS counseling, hepatitis “B and C” counselling, diabetes and glucose screening, dental care and eye test” she noted.