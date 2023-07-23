4-Day-Old Baby Survives As Generator Fume Kills Family In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Authorities in Anambra State, South East Nigeria, have confirmed that a couple, their two children and other family members have died from suspected generator fumes in their Residence at Nkwele Ezunaka, near the Commercial city of Onitsha.

The command said the Onitsha-based trader, his wife, two children, mother in-law and newly arrived apprentice on Wednesday reportedly died after inhaling poisonous fumes from the generator in their new house.

It was learnt that the man’s wife had just been delivered of a baby, and to give the her a surprise gift, the man quickly arranged for the family to move to their new abode.

Sources in the neighborhood said it was the family’s first night in their new residence, adding that only the four-day-old baby survived.

According to the Source who craved anonimity the incident was made known when a friend who was supposed to join them in the celebration that night, but couldn’t meet up, went to the deceased’s house only to discover that the doors were locked with the generator still on.

Manager of St. Charles Borromeo Hospital, Onitsha, where the victims were rushed to, Rev. Fr. Izunna Okonkwo, also confirmed that only the newborn baby was in a stable condition when they arrived at the hospital for medical care.

The sources disclosed that the middle-aged man, identified as Ifeanyi, is an indigene of Enugu State, and was a trader at the Onitsha Bridge Head Market until his sad demise.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



