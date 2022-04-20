I-G Orders CPs, Others To Boost Security Around Schools

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has ordered all Commissioners of Police (CPs), Tactical Commanders and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to boost security around schools and colleges.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the I-G had also ordered the review of police personnel and operational assets deployments to schools and colleges around nationwide.

Adejobi said that the I-G gave the order on Tuesday, at a meeting of the Force Management Team in Abuja.

He said the order followed a review of the general security in the country, including the security of schools and colleges as a result of some isolated incidences reported in some schools.

Adejobi said the decision was to ensure the protection of schools and colleges, particularly boarding schools, tertiary institutions, and its campuses in areas prone to security breaches around the country.

He said the I-G had called on CPs, Tactical Commanders and their supervising AIGs to explore all available options and think outside the box to boost security in and around schools, colleges, and student based communities.

Adejobi said the I-G had also directed detectives/operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) and the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to ensure sustained surveillance and intelligence gathering activities within various school environments.

According to him, the Police Airwing has also been directed to extend its aerial patrols to the six geo-political zones of the country.

He said the I-G had pledged that all hands would be on deck to ensure a safe environment for all pupils and students in various schools and colleges within the country.

NAN