77 Percent Of PH Ring Road Contract Sum Paid – Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- Rivers Government has said that the 50.15km Dual Carriage Ring Road project is still ongoing as 77 per cent of the contract sum has been paid.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Joe Johnson made the remark in Port Harcourt on Tuesday in a statement titled, ‘’Suspension of the PH Ring Road Project.’’

He said that the construction firm, which name was not disclosed, was making ‘’frantic efforts to complete the job within schedule.’’

Johnson urged the people of the state and the public to disregard any false information indicating that the project had been suspended.

According to him, the project is for the advancement of our state and the improvement of the economy of our dear state, therefore, nothing whatsoever can stop it at this stage.

He, however, urged information and news managers to always verify their stories before going to the public space. (NAN





