Angry Imo Workers Attack Governor Uzodinma’s Convoy With Guns, Machetes

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – 15 people have been arrested by the police for allegedly attacking the convoy of the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma on Monday in Owerri.

Reports say, the governor was on his way to the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, to inaugurate an officers mess built by the state government when the incident happened.

The hoodlums, who were armed with guns and machetes, claimed to be staff members of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) and were protesting non-payment of salaries.

However, the state government stated that the opposition was behind the attack.

Reacting, the state’s commissioner of police, Isaac Akinmoyede, confirmed that the suspects were ISOPADEC employees and they attacked the governor’s convoy because they were “owed three months salary”.

Akinmoyede said: “They attacked the vehicles in the convoy with a locally made pistol and machetes.”

He further disclosed that the incident, which occurred around Concord area of New Owerri, did not claim any life.