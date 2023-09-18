78th UNGA: Gombe Governor, Inuwa Yahaya Accompanies Tinubu To New York

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gombe State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya CON, will be accompanying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on a trip to New York, United States of America to attend the United Nations General Assembly ( UNGA).

The 78th session of the UNGA, with the theme “Rebuilding trust and Reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”, is scheduled to hold between September 19- 26 2023.

On September 19, the first day of the High-Level General Debate of the 78th UNGA Session, President Tinubu will deliver his inaugural National Statement.

According to the Presidential spokesperson, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, apart from Governor Inuwa Yahaya, President Tinubu will be joined by Governors Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State; Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; Uba Sani of Kaduna State; AbdulRahman AbdulRazak of Kwara State; and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Also traveling with the President are the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar; Coordinating Minister of the Economy & Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Mohammed Pate; Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu; and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite. The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and other senior government officials will also be present.

Note: While in New York, Governor Inuwa Yahaya will hold sideline meetings with some key UN agencies, investors and relevant development partners in an effort to seek support and collaboration for financing critical infrastructure projects, particularly those addressing climate change-related challenges.

The Governor is also scheduled to hold a meeting with the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed. During this meeting, discussions are expected to centre around climate change, education, and healthcare among other issues of benefit to the socio-economic development of Gombe State.

Ismail Uba Misilli, DG ( Press Affairs)





