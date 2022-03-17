PDP Puts Presidential Nomination Form At N40m, Gov N21m

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After its National Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, the Peoples Democratic Party has placed its nomination and expression of interest forms for presidential aspirants at N40m.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made this known to newsmen after the conclusion of the NEC meeting on Wednesday evening at its national secretariat, Abuja.

For governorship aspirants, the forms would be sold for N21m, and aspirants who want seats in the national Senate and House of Assembly would pay N3.5m and N2.5m respectively to get the forms.

Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for States House of Assembly aspirants would be sold for the sum of N600,000.