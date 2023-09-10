AFCON: Nigeria’s Super Eagles Thrash Sao Tome and Principe 6-0

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday thrashed the Patriots of Sao Tome and Principe 6-0 in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers match played at Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state, Nigeria.

A hat-trick from Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and a goal each from Ademola Lookman, Taiwo Awoniyi, and substitute, Samuel Chukwueze ensured the team finished top of Group A ahead of Guinea Bissau.

With the team already qualified for the AFCON next year in Ivory Coast, they needed just a point to clinch the group top spot.





