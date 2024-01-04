Alao-Akala Gave Me N99m For His Gov’ship Campaign — Taye Currency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ibadan based Fuji musician, Taye Adebisi, better known as Taye Currency, has opened up on how the late former governor of the state, Christopher Alao-Akala, assisted him financially after paying him N99 million for his governorship campaign in 2011.

Taye Currency disclosed this during an event marking the annual Oshodi Day as he performed as one of the guest artistes on December 27, 2023.

According to Taye Currency, he had challenged Alao-Akala, who was then governor in his Ogbomoso home, about how funds meant for him were stopped by those expected to pay them for the campaign rallies they did on his behalf.

Taye Currency disclosed that the boldness was something he had when he earlier challenged the late Lamidi Adedibu of not being paid royalties as one of the popular campaign mobilisers of the state chapter’s Peoples Democratic Party and how the late politician came to his home, apologising that things will take shape after his outburst.

He said: “I want to share a story of how my life was turned around for good and how I became what I am today. In 2010, I was invited, along with many others, to join the campaign trail for the late Governor Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala. The show promoter in charge of paying me for singing during the campaign wouldn’t pay me on time. He would often delay my payment, sometimes by up to three days.

“One fortunate day, I was in the late governor’s residence when he stepped out. I started screaming and shouting that I hadn’t been paid for my show at the campaign and that I wouldn’t be returning to perform on stage anymore.

“Alao-Akala asked me to approach him and demanded an explanation for my outburst. I told him I was owed N500,000 and had not been paid yet.

“He was surprised and then called on his First Lady, Mrs Kemi Alao-Akala, instructing her to be in charge of paying me whenever I performed on stage for the rest of the campaign.

“Alao-Akala then instructed that N99 million be paid to me straight away for campaigns in the 33 Local Government Areas of the state. That was how I made it.

“Just like that, I was shocked. After I settled everyone, I still had N60 million left.”





