African American Female Author Releases New Book To Teach Girls Self-love

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – African American female author, Karol V. Brown recently released her new book which is aimed at teaching young girls the ideals of self-love.

The book entitled, “The Harriet Tubman Way, An Inspirational Guide to Self-Love, Empowerment, and Legendary Leadership for Girls”, published by Authority Publishing, was released on Women’s Equality Day this year.

The book is a non-fiction young adult self-help book designed to provide a supplement curriculum for groups working to empower girls. In each chapter, Harriet Tubman’s life stories are examples of her love for herself that empowered her to take action to free herself and return for about 70 other people.

Notably, quotes from well-known leaders like, Queen Latifah, Forest Whitaker, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and Neil deGrasse Tyson open each chapter with a thought-provoking message that aligns with the chapter topic. The book is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, as well as wherever books are sold as an eBook or paperback.

Interestingly, Brown is a teaching artist, actress, and storyteller who has portrayed an elderly Harriet Tubman for over twenty years.

This book and her movie, Harriet Tubman, Love In Actions, according to her, is the beginning of, The Harriet Tubman Love In Actions movement.

“This is a global movement to teach girls to love themselves and believe they have each unique gifts from God. Everybody is born with the power inside to do anything she/he/they can visualize.

“The way to spread more love around the world is to empower one girl at a time to love herself first. Then she will find ways to reach her highest self and contribute back to her community”, she said.

Harriet Tubman’s life is an example of a girl born into a society where she would not be expected to achieve anything historical or legendary. Yet, she had a spirit inside that spoke to her. Her belief that she deserved to be free kept her going until she achieved her freedom.

This book has three focus areas – self-love, empowerment, and servant leadership and is perfect for book clubs, empowerment groups mentoring girls, churches, and schools.

In addition, there is also The Harriet Tubman Way, An Inspirational Guide to Self-Love, Empowerment, and Legendary Leadership for Girls Workbook that encourages journaling and reflections on the lessons learned from each chapter.

Meanwhile, the author has weekly discussions about the book on her blog and is available for virtual or onsite book discussions, keynotes, and workshops.