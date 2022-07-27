W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(JUST IN) : Senate Summons Emefiele Over Inflation, Devaluation

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, July 27th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate on Wednesday resolved to summon Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over skyrocketing inflation and naira devaluation which continue to plunge Nigerians into hardship.

Stakeholders in key sectors of the economy expressed worry over the free fall of the naira against the United States Dollar.

The naira is currently being exchanged at N670 per dollar at the parallel market. There has also been a spike in dollar demand.



The resolution of the Senate followed a motion moved by Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, representing Ekiti North Senatorial District at plenary.

Details shortly…

