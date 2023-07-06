Afterall All Said And Done, JAMB’s Text Says I Scored 249, Mmesoma Confesses

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mmesoma Ejikeme, the Anambra student who was accused of inflating her 2023 UTME result by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Wednesday disclosed that she received an automated text message from JAMB showing that her score was 249.

Mmesoma disclosed this in an interview with Sunrise Daily on Channels Television.

The African Examiner recalls that JAMB’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, had earlier disclosed that the candidate sent a series of messages to the board’s automated telecoms system.

Responding, Mmesoma stated that the only SMS she sent to JAMB was through its support system: “That’s the only SMS I sent there”.

Speaking on if she gets any feedback, she said, “They didn’t reply. If they check their JAMB Support System, they would see that I sent a text message. They didn’t reply.”

On the allegation that she used an Airtel line, Mmesoma replied: “Yes,” but she added it was “not through USSD code”.

“The one I checked through the USSD code is the one of 360 that I saw,” she added.





