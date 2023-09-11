UAE Lifts Visa Ban On Nigerians As Tinubu Secures Landmark Deal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu and President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday in Abu Dhabi, finalised a historic agreement, which has resulted in the immediate lifting of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travelers.

Special Adviser to the President in Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement that by the historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria, without any further delay.

As negotiated between the two Heads of State, this immediate restoration of flight activity, through these two airlines and between the two countries, does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

In recognition of the economic development diplomacy drive and proposals presented by Tinubu to his counterpart, an agreed framework has been established, which would involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy across multiple sectors, including defense, agriculture and others, by the investment arms of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, Tinubu is pleased to have successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two Governments, which would be announced in detail in the coming weeks.

Tinubu commended UAE President for his unalloyed friendship and his determined effort to join hands with him to fully normalize and reset to excellence, the standard of relations between the two important countries.





