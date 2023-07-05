Again, Civil Society Groups Raises Alarm Over Alledged Nepotism, Violation Of Civil Service Rules By Enugu Neuropsyuatric Hospital MD.

…..Seek Perm Sec Ministry Of Health’s Urgent Intervention

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the lingering crisis rocking the Neuropsychatric hospital Enugu continues, over alledged abuse office, corruption and nepotism levelled against the Medical Director, Dr. Monday Igwe, Civil Society Groups in the state have, called for the immediate intervention of the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Health, over looming anarchy in the medical establishment.

African Examiner recalls that the hospital has not known peace since Dr. Igwe took over it’s mantle of leadership, as it has been from one crisis to another.

In a letter to the permanent Secretary by the Civil Society groups, made available to Newsmen on Tuesday in Enugu, the group accused the MD of “head bent in destroying the institution by ignoring civil service rules, nepotism and corrupt practices.

“This is very obvious with his recent illegal appointment of Admin and Vice Principal of the Nursing School within the institution.

The group recently, called on Secretary to government of the federation Senator George Akume to beam federal government’s search light on the alledged corrupt practices in the hospital under Igwe’s watch.

“He initially sent his wife on leave abroad with full payment against the circular by Head of service of the federation to obtain permission from the commission before such approval is made.

The group added: “he recently closed down the Nursing School without notification or approval from the supervising ministry.

” It is on record that Minister of State for Health set up a committee and ordered him to maintain statusquo till recommendations concerning his undue interference in the running of the school is concluded.

” Currently he posted non academic staff to the school, because of his personal interests. Posting out even trained tutors that was academically sponsored by the institution in the past to add value in the Nursing School.

The group argued that Appointment of Vice Principal and Admin should be the prerogative of Institution’s board.

According the letter signed by leader of the group, Comrade Igboke Onyebuchi added that “We are therfore, calling on the permanent secretary federal ministry and head of service to intervene immediately to avoid the break down of law and order.

“We strongly recommend that the MD should be sent to Institute of Public Service Jos to improve his administrative capacity and ensure peace is returned in the institution.

The group leader, equally in the letter raised the alarm over threat to his life by Dr. Igwe for exposing his alledged dirty deals in the hospital, which is currently under investigation by the Police.





