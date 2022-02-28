Air Peace Clears Misconception Over Banjul-Lagos Flight

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian airline, Air Peace has refuted reports that its Banjul-Lagos flight, which had the Emir of Kano on board, was not a connecting one.

Air Peace in a statement signed by its management and released on Sunday night stated that it regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers who boarded the flight who could not meet up with travel time to other destinations.

African Examiner writes that the flight had caused issues between the airline operator and Emir of Kano, who missed another flight from Lagos-Kano by the same Air Peace.

The monarch’s cousin, Isa Bayero, had written a letter of complaint to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), charging the regulatory body to take action against the airline for allegedly bringing the Emir and the people of Kano to disrepute. He also gave the carrier an ultimatum to apologise to the Emir.

According to him, the airline delayed its Banjul to Lagos flight by over one hour, yet refused to allow them to board their connecting flight to Kano because they arrived in Lagos 30 minutes before departure time.

Reacting to these claims, Air Peace refuted the allegation, adding that the decision was an effort to protect the emir’s image.

“Based on misconceptions in some media that our Banjul-Lagos flight of February 24, 2022, which had the Emir of Kano on board was a connecting flight, we wish to clarify that it was never a connecting flight,” the statement reads.

“That regional flight was a totally different flight that terminated in Lagos and had no connection with any other destination hence the airline would never have known the next destinations of its passengers.

“However, we regret the inconvenience incurred by our esteemed passengers who could not travel to the next destinations as they had wanted.

“It is important we set the records straight.”