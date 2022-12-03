Aisha Buhari Bows To Pressure, Withdraws Case Against Aminu Mohammed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has withdrawn the case against Aminu Adamu Mohammed, a final year student of Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State.

The prosecution counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe, on Friday, said following the intervention of well-meaning Nigerians, the First Lady, as the mother of the nation, decided to withdraw the case.

Ogbode relied on Section 108 subsection 2(a) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act to move the application for the withdrawal of the case.

Justice Halilu Yusuf of the FCT High Court, ruling on the matter, commended the First Lady for taking the “bold steps” to forgive the accused.

While issuing the release warrant of Aminu, justice Halilu called on parents to monitor their children to avoid recurrence.

Aminu, who was reportedly subjected to torture and other ill-treatment, had faced charges of defamation of the character of Nigeria’s first lady.

The student was remanded at Niger State Correctional centre in Suleja for tweeting that the First Lady was feeding fat on the poor people’s money.