2023: Again,Desmond Elliot Wins APC Lagos Assembly Ticket

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for a third term to represent the people of Surulere constituency as a lawmaker in the Lagos house of assembly

African Examiner recalls that the primary election took place on Friday at Akerele Primary Health Centre, Surulere. The exercise was conducted under the guidance of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Announcing the result, Demola Omotosho, the returning officer, announced Elliot the winner saying that the actor-turned-politician gathered 30 votes as the sole contestant for the ticket.

Reacting, in a statement on his Twitter page, Elliot appreciated his supporters for finding him worthy of a third term.

“Thank you Surulere for the opportunity to serve you again. With your overwhelming support, we took the step towards ensuring our great party emerges victorious in the next general election coming up next year,” he wrote.

“It is my pleasure to express my profound gratitude as I am considered worthy by every constituent, as you all supported my return to the state house of assembly as your representative.

“I want to especially appreciate my leader, mentor, and speaker of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Rt Hon. Femi @SpeakerGbaja, who over time has proven to be worthy of emulation and an inspiration to me and many others.

“I also extend my appreciation to Rt Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly) for his unrelenting support, advice, and guidance.

“My warmest appreciation to the party leadership headed by Hon. Fuad Laguda and the Executives of the local government council headed by Hon. Sulaimon Bamidele Yusuf.

“To the Legislative Arm of the local government headed by Hon. Barakat Akande & the Community Development C’ttee headed by Mr. Odumosu. I am truly grateful to ALL.”