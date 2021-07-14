W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Gunmen Kill Three Policemen, Two Others In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fear and tension have gripped residents of Eke- Agu Community, in  Abatete, in Idemili North Council Area of Anambra State, South- East Nigeria, as heavily armed unknown hoodlums  stormed the locality Tuesday night, and allegedly killed five persons among whom are three  police men.

The assailants equally burnt  three vehicles, and abducted one unidentified young man from Uke Community.

They decided to kidnap the young man  after  shooting sporadically and fired at him but the bullet failed to penetrate.

The  victim  was dumped in the trunk of the vehicle and whisked away to an unknown destination, it was gathered.



A native of the locality who craved anonymity told newsmen that the criminal suspects  invaded the community in two Highlander jeeps and one Sienna bus.

As at the time of filing this report, the State  Police  public Relations officer PPRO, Ikenga Tochukwu, said he was yet to get  any information regarding the ugly development.

However, a top police officer in one of the Divisions in the area confirmed the incident, but  craved for anonymity.

