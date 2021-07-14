Gunmen Kill Three Policemen, Two Others In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fear and tension have gripped residents of Eke- Agu Community, in Abatete, in Idemili North Council Area of Anambra State, South- East Nigeria, as heavily armed unknown hoodlums stormed the locality Tuesday night, and allegedly killed five persons among whom are three police men.

The assailants equally burnt three vehicles, and abducted one unidentified young man from Uke Community.

They decided to kidnap the young man after shooting sporadically and fired at him but the bullet failed to penetrate.

The victim was dumped in the trunk of the vehicle and whisked away to an unknown destination, it was gathered.

A native of the locality who craved anonymity told newsmen that the criminal suspects invaded the community in two Highlander jeeps and one Sienna bus.

As at the time of filing this report, the State Police public Relations officer PPRO, Ikenga Tochukwu, said he was yet to get any information regarding the ugly development.

