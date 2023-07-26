Allow Doctors Breathe, Zamfara Resident Doctors Tell FG, Join Nationwide Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There are fears that medical services might be paralysed in Zamfara State as the State branch of the National Association of Resident Doctors have joined their counterparts Nationwide to embarked on indefinite strike until Government acceding to their demands.

The General Secretary of the National Association of Resident Doctors, Zamfara State branch, Doctor Ibrahim Dauran while speaking to Channels Television said, the branch obeyed the directive of the national executives of the association, to observe the industrial action, to press home their demands.

He said the failure of the government to implement the agreement reached over issues of hazard allowances, upward salary review, medical residency training funds 2023, immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement among other demands, led to the indefinite strike embarked upon by members of the Association.

Dr Dauran called on the Federal Government to allow the doctors to “breathe” by approving and implementing at least 80% of their demands.

“My call on the Federal Government, as their slogan is to allow the poor to breathe but if they prolong this strike, they will surely suffocate the poor man, they should also allow us the Doctors to breathe,” Dauran stressed.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



