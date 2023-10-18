Anambra Police Smash Armed Robbery Gang, Recover AK-47 Rifles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Men of Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu of Anambra State Police Command, South East Nigeria have Monday foiled a planned robbery operation along Ebenebe-Achalla Road in Awka North LGA of the State.

The Operatives while on Anti Kidnapping Patrol were tipped off by a public spirited citizen who saw two gunmen being conveyed on a motorcycle along the road.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga the “Operatives went in pursuit of the gang and encountered them where they had positioned to rob mororists.

” On sighting the approaching Operatives they tried to engage them in a shootout but the battle-ready Operatives quickly overwhelmed them forcing them to abandon their weapons and fled into the bushy environ.

“Operatives combed the Bush and recovered two AK-47 Rifles loaded with several rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and shells of expended rounds.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Aderemi Adeoye who commended the team for its gallantry has asked them to step up proactive operations in that part of the State until all criminal elements tormenting citizens in that part of the State are completely flushed out.





