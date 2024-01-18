Edo FA Honors Super Eagles Stars Musa, Osimhen In Abidjan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Edo State Football Association (Edo FA) held a special ceremony in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on Tuesday to recognize and honour Super Eagles players Ahmed Musa and Victor Osimhen.

African Examiner Sports writes that brief ceremony, held at the Pullman Abidjan Hotel, saw Edo FA representatives present souvenirs to both players in appreciation of their contributions to Nigerian football and their Edo State heritage.

In his brief speech, Edo FA Chairman Fred Newton Erhunmwunsein poured evcomoum on Musa and Osimhen for being “good ambassadors of Nigeria and the good people of Edo state.”

He conveyed the good wishes of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and assured the players of “maximum support and prayers from the Edo people who are eager to receive the players once they conquer Africa again.”

“On behalf of the Edo State Governor, Mr Gowdiwn Obaskei, the Sports Commission chairman, Yusuf Alli, members of the Edo State FA and the good people of Edo State, we are proud to have you in our family and happy to see your exploits for your club and country.”

Responding , Osimhen, the reigning African Footballer of the Year, thanked the Edo FA for their gesture, especifically the Chairman Erhunmwunsein and Head of Media and ICT Committee Kenedy Ugbodaga.

He revealed his last visit to Edo State was for his mother’s burial and promised to return “this summer.”

Osimhen also announced plans to host a tournament in his name as a way of giving back to the “vibrant Edo State youth” he has been an inspiration to over the years.

For Musa, the Super Eagles captain, expressed his joy at connecting with his late mother’s home state.

“Yes, I feel very happy. I am always proud of where my mum comes from. I have started discussing with the FA and we will continue the discussions to see what I can do.”

Musa emphasized the importance of acknowledging his Edo roots, saying, “I think this is a good opportunity because many people don’t know I am also from Edo State. When I do a thing like this, they will know.”





