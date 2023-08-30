APC Backtracks, Disowns Campaign Lists For Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Polls

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) made a U-turn on Tuesday and disowned campaign council lists it earlier released ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship polls in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states.

“The lists are not official documents of the party,” said APC spokesman, Felix Morka, in a statement late Tuesday.

The APC had earlier on Tuesday released campaign council lists ahead of the off-season governorship polls in the three states.

The list was signed by National Organising Secretary of the party, Sulaimon Argungu.

The campaign council for Bayelsa prominently featured ex-Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as a member. Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is a member of the G5, a protesting group within the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Interestingly, the PDP had earlier in August listed Wike as a member of the party’s campaign council for the Bayelsa governorship poll. While APC fields ex-Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, as candidate, Governor Douye Diri of the PDP is seeking re-election.

APC’s reversal might not be unconnected to the intrigues around the listing of Wike as member of the campaign council for Bayelsa.





