Rangers Int’l Fc Management Shuns Supporters Club Exco Inauguration In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The newly elected National Executive Committee (Exco) officials of Rangers International FC of Enugu, South- East Nigeria Supporters Club was on Thursday officially inaugurated, with the entire Management of the Club, conspicuously absent without any reason.

African Examiner Sports reports that the Enugu based Nigeria professional football League (NPFL), team established in 1970, has its supporters clubs across Nigeria and some foreign nations, including the United States of America. USA.

The leadership of Rangers, both management and Technical departments were completely absent at the event attended by the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Manfred Nzekwe, who refused to make a speech at the ceremony.

Most of the soccer enthusiasts and Rangers fans, including the immediate past Chairman of the Supporters club, Mr. Ibuchukwu Nwodo, who spoke at the event, said the club remain the face and pride of the Igbo man.

They however, urged the new executives to uphold the club slogan which remain, “Never Say Die, the club spirit since the civil war.

Chairman of the event and die hard supporter of Rangers, Mr Osita Ngwu, in his remark charged the new executive to take the club matter to high esteem, knowing that the past executive have set the bench mark.

According to him, supporters Clubs across the globe, including Europe, has major roles to play in the progress of teams, describing them as motivators.

In his speech, the new chairman, Dr. Uchenna Iloakazi, promised to operate an open administration where every member of the club will be carried along and given sense of belonging .

He said he will do every thing within his powers to reconcile aggrieved persons in the Association, saying “am going to make peace with all that have the progress of Rangers FC in mind.

“I observed the absence of Rangers FC executives and I do not know why they were not at the event.

“That is the first assignment for me because, their absence is what we cannot neglect and it is my responsibility to find out.

” We all know that Rangers FC has Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match with Adamawa on Sunday, may be, that is why they did not attend this inauguration.

He said that the club executive was duly informed and that he will still get across to them to find out why they did not attend

Highlight of the ceremony was the decoration of their new patrons and patroness, including Ex – player of the Club and Super Eagles former Coach, Christian Chukwu.























