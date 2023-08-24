APC Chieftain Applauds Tinubu’s Appointment Of Nnaji As Minister

…Felicitates With Him

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Pioneer Secretary of All Progressives Congress(APC) Enugu state and Chairman of the Party’s Reconciliation Committee in the state, Hon. Eva Asadu has applauded president Ahmed Bola Tinubu for appointing Chief Uche Nnaji, a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, just as he felicitated with him.

Nnaji, the Minister of innovation, Science and Technology, representing Enugu state in the president Tinubu’s led Cabinet, was the APC’s Governorship Candidate in the 2023, election.

Speaking with Newsmen Wednesday in Enugu Asadu who was also the Director General (DG) campaign council of Ambassador Simon Ejike Eze in the last Federal National Elections said he is highly excited on the choice of Chief Nnaji.

‘I am highly elated on the choice, nomination and swearing in of Chief Uche Nnaji as the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency President Bola Amed Tinubu. (GCFR)

“Not only that he is a grassroots politician he is an industrialist and one that am sure will spearhead transformative changes in Technology landscape of the Nation.

“Nnaji, is a man with a career that spans both the private and public sectors will bring his wealth of experience to bear that both Enugu state and Nigeria at large will be proud of in his tenure.

A square peg in a square hole.

Asadu, added that as the leader of the party in the state will surely ensure that the party is United as one indivisible family ‘Party Umunwanne’

On the case at the Supreme court he said that what God can not do does not exist and that He will answer APC positively for Enugu State to rise again.





