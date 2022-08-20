Tinubu Supporters Not Saying Truth About My Meeting With APC Candidate – Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that some comments being circulated about his meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, are not true.

It could be recalled that Tinubu on Wednesday visited Obasanjo at his Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Accompanied by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Segun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Nuhu Ribadu, and others, Tinubu had a private meeting with Obasanjo.

Although Tinubu and Obasanjo have kept their mouths shut concerning what happened at the meeting, there are various speculations in the media by those claiming to be inside sources.

However, Obasanjo as frowned with the “unauthorized report” of the discussion at his meeting with Tinubu and “the fake statements credited to him”.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Saturday, Obasanjo stated that “the statements coming from those claiming to be supporters of Bola Tinubu are unhelpful”.

According to him, the discussion between the two of them was “more brotherly than political”.

The elder statesman added that at the request of Tinubu, he “agreed to no statement from either side”.

He added: “Those claiming to be insiders at the meeting issuing statement on the discussion and those crediting to me statement I had not made are enemies of the visitor and are not doing the visit any good.”