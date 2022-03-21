APGA Suffers Set Back In Abia, As State Financial Secretary Dumps Party For APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Abia State Chapter of the opposition All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has suffered a setback, as its financial secretary, Comrade Nnamdi Nwanaga, has resigned his position.

He made this known Monday in a letter dated March 20th, 2022, addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Ozonkpu Victor Ike Oye.

The resignation letter which was mada available to Newsmen in Umuahia, was equally copied to the APGA Deputy National Chairman, (South) Engr. Uchenna Okogbuo, and the Abia Working Committee of the party.

Nwanaga, said his decision is informed by his realignment with a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former two-time governorship flag bearer of APGA in Abia State, Dr Alex Chioma Otti.

He however, pledged to work with Otti in redeeming the state from the problems impeding its socio-economic and infrastructural growth and development.

“There comes a time when the baton must be passed on in this political party marathon journey, in the interest that supersedes my personal interest” he stated.

“It’s in view of this, I write to inform you and publicly announce my resignation from the position of State Financial Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Abia State Chapter on this day, 20 March 2022.

“I thank you for the opportunity given to me to serve in APGA.

Recalled that APGA has been experiencing internal wrangling over the years