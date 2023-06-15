APPOINTMENT OF SPECIAL ADVISERS

APPOINTMENT OF SPECIAL ADVISERSFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, June 15th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following as Special Advisers:
1.Mr. Dele Alake
Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy
- Mr. Yau Darazo
Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs
- Mr. Wale Edun
Special Adviser, Monetary Policies
- Mrs. Olu Verheijen
Special Adviser, Energy
- Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji
Special Adviser, Revenue
- Mr. Nuhu Ribadu
Special Adviser, Security
- Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu
Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.
- Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas
Special Adviser, Health
The appointments are with immediate effect.
Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank
For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=88778