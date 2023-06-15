W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

APPOINTMENT OF SPECIAL ADVISERS

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, June 15th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following as Special Advisers:

 1.Mr. Dele Alake

Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy

  1. Mr. Yau Darazo

Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs

  1. Mr. Wale Edun

Special Adviser, Monetary Policies

  1. Mrs. Olu Verheijen

Special Adviser, Energy

  1. Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji

Special Adviser, Revenue

  1. Mr. Nuhu Ribadu

Special Adviser, Security

  1. Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu

Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.

  1. Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas

Special Adviser, Health

 The appointments are with immediate effect. 

 

_______________________________

