APPOINTMENT OF SPECIAL ADVISERS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following as Special Advisers:

1.Mr. Dele Alake

Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy

Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs

Special Adviser, Monetary Policies

Special Adviser, Energy

Special Adviser, Revenue

Special Adviser, Security

Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.

Special Adviser, Health

The appointments are with immediate effect.

_______________________________

