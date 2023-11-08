Army Nabs Suspect Connected To Plateau Murder In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Army has arrested one Philip Gokas after he allegedly killed the Ardo of Panyam in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Alhaji Adamu Gabdo.

Gokas also known as Jaykimo was arrested in Lagos after many weeks of investigation.

The Army announced this on X on Wednesday.

The tweet read, “The main mastermind behind the murder of the slain Alhaji Adamu Idris Gabdo, the Ardo of Panyam in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State has been apprehended by troops of Operation Safe Haven Tactical Team.

“The arrest of Philip Gokas also known as Jaykimo in Lagos State was following weeks of painstaking manhunt to bring the criminal to Justice.”

According to tje Nigerian Army, the suspect was arrested in the Ogba area of Lagos State, where he was drinking at a football viewing centre.

Gokas is said to have since confessed committing the crime and he also gave important information that will assist in the arrest of his accomplices.





