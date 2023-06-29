Aston Villa Captain John Mcginn Visits Victoria Falls In Zimbabwe

English Premiership side Aston Villa’s captain John McGinn is in Zimbabwe in the company of girlfriend Sara Stokes for a two day holiday in Victoria Falls.

The Scotland national team captain arrived at the end of day from South Africa where he said he had an experience with wildlife.

Zimbabwe international star, Marvelous Nakamba invited McGinn to Zimbabwe.

The two are close friends at Aston Villa, a team that Nakamba played for before being loaned to Luton which has been promoted into topflight EPL.

“Marvelous Nakamba told me every day that I should come to Zimbabwe, that it’s a beautiful country. I told him I was going on safari and they recommended South Africa and Zimbabwe so I am looking forward to the Victoria Falls experience here.

“I had an experience with the animals in South Africa. I am not used to seeing lions and elephants and it was an amazing experience. Now I am not scared anymore. I am hoping to see some more animals in Zimbabwe as Marvelous said,” said McGinn.

McGinn and his long-time fiancé are expected to visit and tour the Victoria Falls Rainforest and do a number of other tourism activities.

Nakamba is one of the most followed Zimbabwean players and is inspiring many through his discipline, hard work and philanthropic work.

His Marvelous Nakamba Foundation is taking care of about 2 000 disadvantaged kids.

He moved to Aston Villa a few seasons ago and was loaned out to Luton.

The Zimbabwean helped Luton secure premiership for the coming season.

A number of top international celebrities, including sports personalities have visited Victoria Falls before.





