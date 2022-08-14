Female CEO Offers $25,000 In Funding To African American Entrepreneurs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Official Black Wall Street (OBWS) app, Mandy Bowman is currently using her brand to give away $25,000 in grants to African American entrepreneurs.

Bowman, who resigned from her corporate job as a social media manager in 2017 when she was 27, is just 32 years of age now and doing great exploits in the business sector of the American economy.

This August, during Black Business Month, Official Black Wall Street, the premier app connecting consumers to African American-owned businesses, will celebrate trailblazing Black entrepreneurs.

The third annual OBWS Black Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, presented by Clover, recognizes entrepreneurs who have undeniably impacted their community and industry.

According to a statement made available to the media, this award will highlight, celebrate, and provide equity-free funding of $15,000 to a deserving Black entrepreneur.

“This year, the OBWS Black Entrepreneur of the Year will be awarded with $15,000. Additionally, to help us celebrate Black Business Month, Comcast RISE joins to sponsor the NEW Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The winner of this award will receive a cash grant of $10,000.

“The winners of both awards will receive an OBWS paid membership that includes access to free legal services, monthly resources, and additional opportunities to promote their business to our community of over one million people”, a statement published on the website of the company said.

In addition, the company also expressed its gratitude to Clover and Comcast RISE, noting that “OBWS will be able to award a total of $25,000 to Black entrepreneurs in our community”.

The application was extended for nominations until Friday, 12th of August and the finalists will be handpicked by a panel of judges with the winner ultimately decided by public fan voting from the OBWS community. The winner will be announced at the end of August.

“Meanwhile, entrepreneurs can apply or nominate someone else today, https://tinyurl.com/obwsaward2022”, the statement added.