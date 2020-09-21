Baby Survives, Mother Dies In Anambra Building Collapse

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A six-month-old baby was rescued alive while the mother was pronounced dead from the debris of a collapsed building in Obosi, near Onitsha, Anambra State on Sunday.

According to eyewitness account, the one-storey building went down around 4pm that many are still suspected to be trapped under the building as others were rescued with varying degrees of injury.

“We still suspect that many are trapped in the rubble. The woman died instantly, while her baby was rescued alive,” the eyewitness said.

Haruna Mohammed, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident saying that the corpse of the woman had been deposited in a morgue as investigation was ongoing to find the reason behind the collapse of the building.

He said, “On Sunday, a one-storey building suddenly collapsed at Umuota village,

Obosi town, in the Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“The scene was visited and cordoned off by policemen attached to the Obosi Division and other security agencies in order to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage to loot, while effort is ongoing to rescue other victims suspected to have been trapped in the building.

“One person, a woman of about 40 years old, whose name has yet to be ascertained, was pronounced dead by a medical doctor and her baby is responding to treatment.

“The corpse was deposited in the St. Edward’s Mortuary for preservation. The case is under investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

