Tinubu Slashes Travel Delegation By 60%

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In order to cut down on the cost of governance, President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday approved the slashing, by 60% of the official entourage on local and international travels.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed his while briefing State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday.

According to Ngelale, the directive applied to the Offices of the President, Vice President, First Lady, Wife of the Vice President and all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)

He said, “President Bola Tinubu has approved that anywhere he travels within this country he will no longer accept or allow huge security delegations to be following him from Abuja, which attracts massive bills with respect to estacode and duty allowances from now on.

“He has approved a massive cost-cutting exercise that will cut across the entire Federal Government of Nigeria and the Offices of the President himself, the Vice President and the Office of the First Lady. It will be conducted in the following fashion.

“On international trips, the President has directed that no more than 20 individuals be allowed to travel with him. That number will be cut down to five in the case of the First Lady. Additionally, the number in the entourage on official international trips for the Vice President will be cut to five. The number that will be placed as a limit on the wife of the Vice President is also five.

“In terms of local trips, the President has approved a new limit of 25 members of staff to accompany him on domestic trips. within the country”, Ngelale said.

For the Vice President, there would be 15 officials on local trip while officials on the First Lady’s entourage would be 10 officials





