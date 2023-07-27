BBNaija: Why I Turned Down Ilebaye’s Advance- Whitemoney

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Big Brother Naija’s Whitemoney has opened up on why he turned down Ilebaye’s advance in the house.



The African Examiner writes that the housemates continued with their daily sessions on Wednesday and Whitemoney used the chance to explain what happened with his female housemate.

According to him, he rejected her because it took him by surprise. He said, “The shot Ilebaye shot at me this morning is the most direct I have ever seen in my entire life. I am still looking at her as the last born of the house before the shocker came”.

Whitemoney also talked about cooking, which was what he was known for the last time he was on the show.

He said: “The first two days here were very hard because I tried to restrain myself from cooking since I came here. Yesterday was my happiest day so far because I’ve been able to cook.”





