Buhari In Madinah, Prays At Prophet’s Mosque

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Madinah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday at the commencement of an eight-day official visit.

Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, said in a statement that upon he arrival of Buhari, he was received by the Deputy Governor Sa’ud Khalid Al-Faisal.

According to the statement, Buhari visited and prayed at the Prophet’s Holy Mosque and greeted Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his two companions.

At the entrance of the Prophet’s Holy Mosque, the President was received by a number of officials.