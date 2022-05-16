Big Brother Naija Starts Season 7 Audition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, has officially opened applications to take housemates for season 7 edition.

African Examiner writes that the show has produced winners like Mercy Eke (season 4), Laycon (season 5) and Whitemoney (season 6).

This was announced on the BBNaija official Instagram page on Sunday.

The announcement read, “Biggie is calling you back home. #BBNaija Season 7 auditions are officially open.

“Are you the next Efe, Miracle, Mercy, Laycon or Whitemoney? This is your time to show Biggie what you’re all about.”

Interested contestants are expected to visit the official Big Brother Naija website to apply.