Bottlenecks To Ease Business Operations Will Be Removed–Tinubu Tells Investors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Abuja assured investors that his ongoing repositioning of the economy would receive a boost as he conducts an intensified removal of all bottlenecks in the way of efficient business startup and administration in Nigeria, with a particular emphasis on efficiency in service, tax reviews, and improved security.

A statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale said the President disclosed this when he received Managing Director of Energy and Natural Resources in Europe, Africa and Middle East for Standard Chartered Bank, Mr. Ade Adeola

According to Tinubu, his administration was already working hard on making a difference in attracting investments.

“We are committed to strengthening partnership, encouraging efficiency, and creating a suitable environment for investors. We are already working hard on security. We will improve efficiency across the board for good input and output, and we will build a very friendly environment for growth and investments,’’ he said.

The President told the delegation that tax reforms are being undertaken with a close observance of best practices across the globe, which would favour businesses for the collective prosperity of the nation.

“We are open for business. We believe in partnership, and we will work with all those interested in the progress of Nigeria,’’ he noted.

In his remarks, Adeola said the bank had been committed to enabling investments in Nigeria for many years while focusing on energy and natural resources with a huge portfolio in funding for the oil and gas industry.

“We are very excited about your leadership, and we want to restate our commitment to the growth of Nigeria,’’ he said.

Adeola told the President that the bank supports investments of about $2 to $3 billion U.S. dollars annually.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



