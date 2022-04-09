(BREAKING) : Amaechi Declares Intention To Join 2023 Presidential Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has joined the 2023 presidential race.

Amaechi declared his interest on Saturday at a thanksgiving service being organised by the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress.

The service held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Igwuruta, near Port Harcourt.

“I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next President,” he announced.

African Examiner had reported that Amaechi would formally declare his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election today.

According to sources close to the minister, his decision was predicated on the outcome of his consultations with several stakeholders in different parts of the country.

Details Shortly….