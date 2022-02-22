(BREAKING) : Court Sentence Ex-Minister, Sarah Ochekpe, Two Others To Three Months Imprisonment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Jos on Tuesday sentenced a former Minister of Water Resources, Sarah Ochekpe, to three months imprisonment.

Ochekpe, who served as Minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan, was sentenced alongside a former chairman of the People Democratic Party in Plateau state, Raymond Dabo, and the Plateau State Coordinator of Jonathan Campaign Organization, Leo-Sunday Jitong.

The three accused persons had been standing trial since 2018 in a case of money laundering and conspiracy brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission amounting to over N450 million.

Details later…