(BREAKING) : Court Sentence Ex-Minister, Sarah Ochekpe, Two Others To Three Months Imprisonment
Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Jos on Tuesday sentenced a former Minister of Water Resources, Sarah Ochekpe, to three months imprisonment.
Ochekpe, who served as Minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan, was sentenced alongside a former chairman of the People Democratic Party in Plateau state, Raymond Dabo, and the Plateau State Coordinator of Jonathan Campaign Organization, Leo-Sunday Jitong.
The three accused persons had been standing trial since 2018 in a case of money laundering and conspiracy brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission amounting to over N450 million.
