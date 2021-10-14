Catholic Seminarians Kidnapped In Kaduna Regain Freedom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three students abducted from Christ the King Major seminary in Fayit, Jema’ LGA, Kaduna state, have regained their freedom.

African Examiner writes that the students were abducted on Monday night after gunmen attacked the seminary.

Confirming their development in a statement issued by Emmanuel Okolo, chancellor of the Catholic diocese of Kafanchan in Kaduna, stated that the victims were released by their abductors.

“With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our three major seminarians, who were abducted by armed persons from the Chapel of the Seminary at Christ the King Major Seminary, Fayit Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Monday 11 October, 2021,” the statement reads.

“Barely 48 hours after their kidnap, our beloved brothers were released by their abductors.

“We want to thank all those that have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of our Seminarians and others who are still in the dens of their kidnappers.

“We pray God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their captors.”























