(BREAKING) Crisis: Lagos Suspends NURTW, Takes Over Parks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Government has suspended the activities of the union from all parks and garages with immediate effect, following the crisis engulfing the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union in Lagos State.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in a statement late Thursday.

The statement titled, ‘Lagos Suspends Nurtw From Parks’, read, “The Lagos State Government has been watching closely events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union. There have been claims and counterclaims over the control of the union.

“The Government has a duty to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors. Therefore, there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.

“After considering the provisions of the law, the Government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State.

“The Government will set up a Committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.

“The Government’s position is premised on its responsibility to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in Lagos State.”

Subsequently, the NURTW national body in Abuja on Thursday announced the indefinite suspension of Akinsanya for gross misconduct and directed him to hand over to his deputy.

Some few hours later, Akinsanya at a press conference at the NURTW Secretariat in the Agege area of the Lagos announced his withdrawal and that of lieutenants from the union.

He also asked Sanwo-Olu to take over the running of all parks and garages in the state till peace returned to the union.