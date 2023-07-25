BREAKING: DSS Re-Arrests Emefiele After Tussle With Prison Officials

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, re-arrested suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, after a tussle with officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

The re-arrest occurred after Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of the N20m.

DSS operatives, at exactly 03:03pm, led the suspended CBN governor out of the courtroom and into their waiting vehicle.

There was a clash at the Federal High Court in Lagos as operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) tussled over who would take custody of suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele.

Emefiele was charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition by the Federal Ministry of Justice, but he was granted bail of ₦20million.

Emefiele’s lawyers say that to avoid a gun battle, they will “reluctantly allow DSS to disobey court order and take custody of their client.” – The prison officials have now left the court and the DSS is now in charge. – Emefiele has yet to leave the courtroom of Justice Nicholas Oweibo





