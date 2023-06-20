Women Group Congratulates Governor Mbah, Wife, Nkechi Over Successful Inauguration

…. Pledge Total Support To Administration.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Women group, under the platform of ‘Women Support Women Community Network (WOSCONET) have congratulated Enugu State governor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, on his emergence and Successful inauguration as the number one citizen of the State.

“We also extend this congratulations to his beloved Wife, Mrs. Nkechi Mbah, as she takes on the advocacy for the welfare of Children and Women as part of her top priority in pursuance to upholding and achieving the 35% Affirmative Action for women inclusion in governance process.

The Women group added “Indeed, our sincere prayers are with them, while hoping that their positive aspirations for the State come to fruition in record time.

According to the organization, “Women Support Women Community Network (WOSCONET) is a Community of Women-Led Civil Society Organizations in Enugu State with the special interest in repositioning Women and Girls for Social Accountability and Community Development.

“We have experienced a gracious evolution from a small group to a Network of Women changing lives on the go. As a multidisciplinary group, we leverage on our expertise to build Women across board for Societal Growth and Development.

The group stated this in a statement signed by it’s publicity Secretary, Igumbor Faith, and made available to African Examiner Tuesday in Enugu, they

The statement read thus: “Our Network prides in the patriotism of complementing efforts of government where necessary.

“In other words, we are open for collaboration as it affects State growth and development especially as it concerns Women inclusion in Governance, quality representation and Quality Service Delivery in all facets of the State structures while reaching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), accordingly.

“We are by this press release extending our fellowship and goodwill to your good office and the larger scope of your administration, while hoping that with dedication and steadfastness, your adminstration will be a landmark reference point for posterity to count on.

“Thank you for standing in the gap for the progress of the state. It is in good faith that we retire our confidence in your credibility, competence and capacity to lead the State to a flourishing future.

They posited that "no doubt, with all hands on deck, the future, is certainly here.





