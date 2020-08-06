[BREAKING] Edo 2020: Heavily Armed Security Men Take Over Edo Assembly

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The forthcoming governorship election in Edo state has taken a new twist as armed security operatives Thursday took over the state House of Assembly complex in Benin.

African Examiner gathered that the development, may not be unconnected with Wednesday’s impeachment of the Deputy Speaker of the House for pledging loyalty to the APC flag bearer in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The governorship election in the state is between two political heavy weights; the incumbent governor of the state Godwin Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Pastor Ize Iyamu backed by the former chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

More on the story soon…