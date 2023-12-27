Murder Of Enugu Monarch: 8 Suspects Arrested, Says Enugu CP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Operatives of the Enugu State Command have arrested eight suspects in connection with the Sunday’s shooting and murder of the traditional ruler of Adani Autonomous Community, in Uzo-Uwani Council Area of Enugu state, His Royal Highness, Igwe Ezugwu Patrick, in Akutara Village of the locality.

The Monarch, was killed on 24/12/2023 at about 9 p.m., by armed hoodlums suspected to be assassins.

Commissioner of police in the State, Kanayo Uzoegbu, disclosed the arrest through a statement issued Tuesday by the Command ‘s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe after the CP visited the scene of the attack, saying a manhunt for other suspects at large is ongoing.

The Enugu police boss, according to the statement has vowed to ensure that everyone linked to the barbaric act is fished out and made to face the full weight of the law.

He, therefore, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State CID, to carry out a full-scale investigation that will lead to the prosecution of everyone found wanting.

Ndukwe said “the CP stated this after visiting the scene of the crime on, 25/12/2023, to assess the situation for effective police actions. Further development shall be communicated” he assured.





